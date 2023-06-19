KWB Wealth Sells 893 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

KWB Wealth cut its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.5% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. KWB Wealth owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $19.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

