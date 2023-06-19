KWB Wealth Acquires 371 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.8% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. KWB Wealth’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period.

Shares of JPEM opened at $52.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70. The company has a market cap of $287.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.38 and a twelve month high of $53.01.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

