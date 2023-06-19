27,975 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Bought by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,000. LPL Financial makes up 1.1% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Fund LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 10,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $208.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.68 and a 1 year high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

