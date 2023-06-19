KWB Wealth Grows Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.6% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. KWB Wealth owned about 0.83% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $19,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $68.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $75.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.73.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

