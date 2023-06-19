KWB Wealth Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 8.3% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. KWB Wealth owned approximately 1.17% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $44,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYV opened at $76.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day moving average is $76.79. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

