Keystone Wealth Services LLC Invests $212,000 in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $252.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $254.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.94.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

