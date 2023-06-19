iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

HDV opened at $101.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $109.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.28.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.