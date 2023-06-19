Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $461,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $94.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.38. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

