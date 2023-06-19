iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $447,256,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,901,000 after purchasing an additional 511,524 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,472,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,739,000 after purchasing an additional 44,036 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,953.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,052 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.68 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $102.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.41 and a 200-day moving average of $97.97.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

