Bangor Savings Bank Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

UPS stock opened at $178.58 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

