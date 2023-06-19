Sycomore Asset Management Cuts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sycomore Asset Management cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,322,000 after acquiring an additional 365,935 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,152,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,719,000 after purchasing an additional 243,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $403.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $361.94 and its 200 day moving average is $387.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

