Sycomore Asset Management Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,944,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total value of $12,422,364.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,071,908,446.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total value of $12,422,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock valued at $513,051,343. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $447.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $289.68 and a 12-month high of $456.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.96.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

