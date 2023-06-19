Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6,523.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,668,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,112,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $407.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.73. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

