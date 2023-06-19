Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,338,605 shares of company stock worth $513,051,343 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $447.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $289.68 and a one year high of $456.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

