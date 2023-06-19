Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.4% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $529,864,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $124,297,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $118,597,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.