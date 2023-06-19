Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average is $84.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

