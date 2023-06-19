Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,584 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $125.46 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $338.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock valued at $177,254,308. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

