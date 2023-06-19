FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Trimmed by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,089 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.21.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $233.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.67. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.