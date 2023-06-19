Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after buying an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,363,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,147,000 after buying an additional 134,822 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,299,000 after buying an additional 42,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 786,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $148.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.35 and its 200 day moving average is $139.87. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $155.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

