BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Raised by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $702.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $667.84 and its 200-day moving average is $690.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 62.03%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

