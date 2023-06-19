Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases 507 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.38% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,811,000 after purchasing an additional 38,337 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VLU opened at $148.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 1 year low of $125.88 and a 1 year high of $150.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.84.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

