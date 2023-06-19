Keystone Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFEB. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 410.6% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 262,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 211,182 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $30.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

