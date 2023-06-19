Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 30,500 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of DAPR stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.68.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

