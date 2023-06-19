Keystone Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $94.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.70. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

