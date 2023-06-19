Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,632,000 after buying an additional 27,306 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $217.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

