22,655 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Purchased by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2023

Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSMGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FTSM opened at $59.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

