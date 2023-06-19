22,655 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Purchased by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

FTSM opened at $59.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

