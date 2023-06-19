Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 294 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $721.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $675.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $644.67. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $747.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

