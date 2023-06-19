Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $787,000 Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $223,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 87,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

USXF stock opened at $35.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $715 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.