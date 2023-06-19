Austin Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $52.13 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.