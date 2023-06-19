Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $91.91 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.65.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

