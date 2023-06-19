Austin Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,893,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 83,471 shares during the last quarter.

FNDE stock opened at $27.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

