BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Purchased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LCTU. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1,021.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000.

LCTU opened at $48.44 on Monday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $48.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.73.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

