Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $70.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.27. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.069 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.94%.

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

