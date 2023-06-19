Tradewinds LLC. Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,321 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,000. Visa accounts for about 2.5% of Tradewinds LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
