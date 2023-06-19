Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.66 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,665 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:V opened at $228.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.79 and its 200-day moving average is $222.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $428.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

