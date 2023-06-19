Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 103,035 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,035 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $15,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.39 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.