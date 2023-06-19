Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $15.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $15,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $241.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.49. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $243.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

