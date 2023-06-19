Austin Private Wealth LLC Invests $29.63 Million in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 238,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,625,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $133.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.83. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

