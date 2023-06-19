iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Increased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 358,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,929 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 5.4% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $33,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. American Trust increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $96.90 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

