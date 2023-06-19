Thrive Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.1 %

GD opened at $217.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.80 and a 200-day moving average of $228.15. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.