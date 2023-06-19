Thrive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,255,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Enbridge by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,327,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,425 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.6 %

ENB stock opened at $37.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ENB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

