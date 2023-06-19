Thrive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $182.04 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $183.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.09. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Citigroup began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

