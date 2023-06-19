Thrive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.0 %

VRSK opened at $224.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $226.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.89.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,966,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,281 shares of company stock worth $3,182,509 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

