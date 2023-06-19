BitShares (BTS) Reaches Market Cap of $23.96 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $23.96 million and $522,012.63 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009486 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002181 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002819 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001037 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,003,977 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

