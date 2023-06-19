Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the May 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Naturgy Energy Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GASNF opened at $31.02 on Monday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $31.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

About Naturgy Energy Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.