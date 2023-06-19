BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 596,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 18.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTAI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $20.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $586.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.09. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $167,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,294 shares in the company, valued at $961,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,039,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $167,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,812.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,285 shares of company stock worth $2,037,651 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

