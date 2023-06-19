B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Performance

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Rating ) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 10.14% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

