Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.29-$2.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.00 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.17 billion.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.97 on Monday. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.41.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.56.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.