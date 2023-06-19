Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Short Interest Update

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the May 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Gold Reserve Stock Up 11.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDRZF opened at $1.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. Gold Reserve has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.75.

Get Gold Reserve alerts:

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Reserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.