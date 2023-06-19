Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.78-4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an underweight rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD stock opened at $102.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.48. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,989,364,000 after purchasing an additional 510,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

